NFL Players Choose Surprising Name As 'Most Overrated' QB Heading Into 2024 Season

Nothing screams a new NFL season is finally almost here more than a player poll where players from around the league can voice their opinions of others under the veil of anonymity. With the 2024 campaign set to kick off next week, the anonymous player polls are arriving, and it's become quite clear who NFL players think is the most overrated quarterback in the league.

ESPN recently polled 103 players from around the NFL and asked them a number of questions pertaining to signal callers, and some of the results were interesting.

Maybe the most eye-opening result from the poll involved the greatest of all-time debate between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. With Brady having been out of the league for a couple of seasons with a fresh crop of younger players simultaneously entering the league, one may have imagined the argument of who is the GOAT would be close.

Well, it wasn't. Brady received 85 votes from those who responded while Mahomes picked up a whopping seven. Mahomes did walk away as the clear-cut best quarterback in the league according to his peers, however, with 291 points in that category.

While there is no debate about who the best quarterback in the NFL is today, there is when it comes to which gunslinger is the most overrated in the league.

That honor belongs to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen received 11 votes followed closely by Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, who each received 10 votes. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just missed out on the top three in voting with nine votes.

While Allen has made two Pro Bowls and is widely considered to be among the most talented quarterbacks in the league, his fondness of turning the ball over is a (big) red flag when it comes to his game.

It turns out that protecting the football as a quarterback, especially one who likes to use their feet as much as Allen, is important. Since the 2008 season, Allen has turned the ball over 102 times, which is six more times than the No. 2 player on that not-so-great list, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.