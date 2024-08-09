Mookie Betts Admits ‘Whatever Shohei Says Goes’ With The Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is baseball's most famous player, and arguably its best. And even for other elite, MVP-level players, it's clear that he needs to get what he wants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been running on fumes offensively for several months; Max Muncy's been out since May with an oblique injury, Freddie Freeman missed nearly two weeks after his son's illness, and Mookie Betts fractured a bone in his hand in mid-June. In games over the past few weeks, the Dodgers have at times featured lineups with Cavan Biggio, Nick Ahmed, Kike Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Kevin Kiermaier. Not exactly the juggernaut superteam most expected in the preseason.

Ohtani though, has been the one constant, and after Betts' injury, he moved up to the leadoff spot, and immediately thrived. Traditionally, that's been Betts' domain, and with his return rapidly nearing, manager Dave Roberts and the front office had a decision to make: leave Ohtani in the leadoff spot and push Betts down, or return Betts to his traditional place and move Ohtani down.

The Dodgers made their choice, announcing that they'll leave Ohtani at leadoff and move Betts to the second spot in the order. When asked about it Betts flatly admitted, ‘whatever Shohei says, goes.’

"I mean, I can’t say I’m better than Shohei," Betts said according to Bill Plunkett. "There’s nothing really you can say. Whatever Shohei says goes, and after that we kind of fall in line"

Mookie Betts Putting His Own Wishes Aside For Shohei Ohtani

It's not clear if Ohtani asked to be left in the leadoff spot, or if the Dodgers believed he'd prefer to stay hitting first. What is clear is that Betts was and is willing to put his own feelings aside to keep Ohtani happy.

For a former MVP and one of the best players in the game in his own right, who's taken on a demanding new position this year, it's a selfless move. And one that might actually make some sense.

Ohtani is one of baseball's best hitters, who also excels at drawing walks. His 12.3% walk rate and .390 on base percentage are near the top of the league leaderboard. But he's also able to add something that was a traditional part of the leadoff hitter starter kit: speed.

Ohtani, despite his size and power, ranks third in the National League in stolen bases this season with 32. Given his 34 home runs, it's a realistic possibility that he joins the rare 40-40 club. Moving into scoring position for Betts, Freeman, Will Smith and the returning Max Muncy adds a tremendous amount of value. Betts still is one of baseball's best baserunners, but steals less frequently than he used to.

Ohtani-Betts-Freeman might be the best possible combination for the Dodgers offense, and thanks to Ohtani's influence and Betts' humility, that looks to be the configuration moving forward. When the Dodgers had their best players together, they played like one of the best teams in baseball. After months of wandering in the DFA pile wilderness, they're finally a bit closer to getting the band back together. And playing the right instruments.