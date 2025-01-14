Montreal Canadiens Rookie Suffers 'Upper-Body' Injury After Getting Hit By Car In Utah

The Montreal Canadiens will be without the services of rookie forward Emil Heineman for a few weeks after a scary incident in Utah in which he was hit by car.

The Habs are in Salt Lake City for a game against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, but Monday, they received word that Heineman had been involved in a pedestrian accident, per the CBC.

The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. local time, according to Salt Lake City police, but when officers arrived at the scene after getting a call about a collision involving a pedestrian, they were unable to find either party involved.

Police did some digging and got information from a nearby business about the incident that indicated that the pedestrian was a member of the Canadiens.

So, they checked in with the Canadiens and the team confirmed that the player involved was Heineman.

According to Detective Dalton Beebe, Heineman "did not show any signs of serious injuries and was being attended to by team doctors."

Unfortunately for the team, Heinemen did sustain an upper-body injury and his agent Marcus Isaksson told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that it involved his wrist.

The 23-year-old is in his first full season with the Canadiens and so far has registered 17 points (10G, 7A) in 41 games. That's a pretty solid debut, and the Canadiens will miss a little bit offensive oomph.

Meanwhile the team is in seventh place in the Atlantic — which because of how tight the Eastern Conference is this season, means they're still in contention for a Wild Card spot if you can believe that — but they could be a team to watch. They've gotten strong play from rookies like Heineman as well as rookie blue liner Lane Hutson who currently leads all rookies in scoring with 32 points (3G, 29A).