College Football Powerhouse Releases Bone-Chilling Video Featuring Classic Song

Montana State is bringing some fun vibes ahead of the team's game against South Dakota.

The 14-0 Bobcats face the 11-2 Coyotes in the FCS semifinals. A trip to Frisco, Texas for a spot in the national title game is on the line.

This is what it's all about. This is what fans in Bozeman have been waiting all week for. They want to see their beloved MSU Bobcats punch a ticket to the title game.

Montana State releases awesome video ahead of playoff game.

As we all know here at OutKick, you can't have a major college football game without an awesome hype video. The Bobcats didn't disappoint.

The short video features Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman "If You're Gonna Play in Texas" by Alabama playing in the background.

The message is clear:

You have to win Saturday to get to Texas.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that doesn't give you some chills, then I have to ask if you're even a college football fan. I certainly have goosebumps!

Of course, I'm not exactly unbiased because I spent a year attending Montana State nearly a decade and a half ago. Feels like a different lifetime ago.

The people of Montana are awesome and half the state rides with the Bobcats while the other half rides with the Grizzlies.

I'm certainly pulling for Tommy Mellott and the Bobcats to continue their incredible undefeated run.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC, and make sure to hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.