College Football Powerhouse Pulls Epic Move For Fans After Monster Playoff Win: WATCH

Montana State was all vibes after beating South Dakota to advance to the national title game.

The Bobcats rolled the Coyotes 31-17 in front of a home crowd in Bozeman at Bobcat Stadium. The team will now face North Dakota State in the national title game in Frisco, Texas.

There's no doubt the 15-0 squad is rolling behind Tommy Mellott's incredible play. In case you haven't seen what kind of freak Touchdown Tommy is on the field, go ahead and watch the video below.

Montana State pulls awesome move after beating South Dakota.

While I'm generally against storming the field, I believe punching a ticket to the national title game is as good of a reason as you'll ever find.

Not only did fans storm the field, but the person running the PA system used some quick thinking to amplify the moment.

The sound system blasted "If You're Gonna Play in Texas" by Alabama. It's one of the coolest moments from the past weekend.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Again, I'm not a big fan of storming the field. OutKick readers know this. We're one of the few publications on the planet with the courage to hold the line. Standards must be upheld and respected.

However, Montana State now has a chance to win its first national title since 1984. The Bobcats punched a title to the national championship in front of the home crowd in Bozeman, and the quick thinking person running the music added the cherry on top.

Now, fans wait for January 6th to roll around to watch the title game in Frisco, Texas. It should be a very fun one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.