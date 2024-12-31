College Football Powerhouse Shares Breathtaking Snow Photos Ahead Of Title Game

Montana State's practice scene was about as beautiful as you'll ever see in college sports.

The Bobcats play North Dakota State this upcoming Monday in the FCS national title game, and it should be a great battle.

MSU and superstar QB Tommy Mellott are 15-0 and the Bison are an impressive 13-2. Both are FCS powers, and it will soon be time to crown a national champion.

Montana State Bobcats share awesome snow photos.

Ahead of playing the title game in Frisco, Texas, the Bobcats got some more practice reps in at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman…..and they did it in the snow.

The team shared a bunch of photos Monday on Instagram of the team getting after it with the snow coming down in Bozeman, and it's more or less the coolest football photos you'll see today.

At the very least, the photos are 100% the coolest photos you'll see out of the FCS. Take a look at them all below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How can you not be romantic about football? How can you not be romantic about snow coming down as a team prepares to play for a national title?

If you don't find these photos awesome, then it might be time to give soccer a shot. College football just might not be for you.

As for the rest of us, I think we can agree the photos are pretty awesome.

For OutKick readers who might not know, I used to live in Bozeman. Granted, that was a different lifetime for me, and someday we'll get into those stories. That day just isn't today. I haven't been back to the state in nearly 15 years (let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if there are spots to check out in Bozeman for when I go back), but I still follow the Bobcats. I'll be pulling hard for the Bobcats Monday against the Bison. Fire away with your predictions, and we'll circle it back after the weekend.