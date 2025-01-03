College Football Powerhouse Drops Chilling Hype Video For National Title Game, Is Pure America: WATCH

The Montana State Bobcats are firing up the fans ahead of the FCS national title game.

The Bobcats will battle the North Dakota State Bison in Frisco, Texas this upcoming Monday. MSU has the chance to win its first national title in four decades.

Meanwhile, NDSU has won nine in the past 15 years. The Bison are a true juggernaut, but this year, the Bobcats seem to have all the momentum.

Montana State drops amazing hype video.

What does a national title game require? What's the best way to fire up the boys? A great hype video. It works every time.

The Bobcats dropped an awesome video Thursday to amp up fans heading to Frisco or just watching at home on TV to see if MSU can win a national title.

Am I biased? I might be, but I think we can all agree this video is awesome. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Inject this video right into my soul. The lil' ole Bobcats are four quarters away from bringing a national championship back to Bozeman.

Are you not entertained? Are you not excited to see what goes down in Frisco on Monday? The FCS is criminally underrated, and two of the toughest programs in America is what this sport is all about.

Catch the game Monday night at 7:00 EST on ESPN, and hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.