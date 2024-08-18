MLB Ump Caught On Broadcast Wearing 'Seinfeld' Kramer Shirt, Announcers Go Nuts

MLB umpire James Hoye is a Seinfeld fan, and he doesn't care who knows it.

Hoye was caught on the TV broadcast during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels rocking a Cosmo Kramer T-shirt under his uniform. And the announcers, Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza, couldn't get enough.

The crew chief was confirming Braves' utilityman Whit Merrifield’s solo home run after a review when the broadcast crew noticed the shirt.

"That’s Kramer on his shirt," he said. "Look at that. A picture of Kramer on his shirt."

"Yes he does," Gubicza replied. "That’s Cosmo Kramer."

"That’s unbelievable. What a sequence we just saw. A rare home run off that," Randazzo began, before he couldn't control his laughter anymore. "Look at this picture. That’s ridiculous."

Randazzo later re-posted the clip on X saying, "Pretty much a top 3 highlight of my career."

Call me Debbie Downer, but I'm not sure this T-shirt was as side-splittingly hysterical as they made it out to be.

No offense to that famous Kramer portrait, of course. My college boyfriend had it hanging on his living room wall opposite that classic "Dogs Playing Poker" oil painting. I can't explain it, but that's basically the male equivalent of the "live, laugh, love" signs from TJ Maxx.

Regardless, the Kramer undershirt certainly went over better than Jarren Duran's "F*ck 'Em" undershirt did last month.

As far as I can tell, MLB has not set specific rules on what umpires can wear under their uniforms. But given that unauthorized logos, marks and illustrations are not allowed on umps' outer clothing, I'm guessing Hoye probably got a letter about this T-shirt.