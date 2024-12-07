MLB Insider Snaps On Live Radio And Has The Meltdown Of The Century

Big J Jon Heyman, the MLB Insider who you all know as the "Arson Judge guy," had a radio MELTDOWN on WFAN last night that needs to be sent straight to Cooperstown.

I'm serious. We've had a ton of Big J freakouts over the years. Lord knows the folks over at CNN and MSNBC do it nightly at this point.

But this one? This one from Jon Heyman may take the cake. It goes from 0-100 so fast, your head will be SPINNING trying to keep up. And it ends on such a cliffhanger, I'm not sure if I'm gonna be able to wait till next season.

Here, have a listen!

Jon Heyman has snapped

My God. It's perfect. It's maybe my favorite meltdown of all time. You can hear Jon just slowly working himself up. Little by little, he gets angrier and angrier. He's starting to see red on the other end of the phone.

And then, BAM – he snaps. He can't take it anymore.

"I'm done with you and I'm done with WFAN. Goodbye. I can't even believe it. I can't even BELIEVE IT!"

The voice-crack at the end really does it for me. He's just so angry at himself for taking the bait and going on another radio show, just to be reminded of his infamous "Arson Judge to the Giants" tweet, that he snaps.

He's heard enough from the peanut gallery. Enough from the internet. It's time to move … if you're nice enough to let him move on, of course.

Hilarious. God, I love a good meltdown on live radio/TV. Gets me every time.

Anyway, I guess I should give some context to what really set Jon off. A few minutes prior, host Keith McPherson made a pretty bad joke about Jon being paid by agents to leak news. It wasn't a bad joke in taste so much as … just an unfunny joke. At least to me. But, Keith made it, and it sent Jon down a dark road.

Snap: