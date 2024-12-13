MLB Fans All Noticed The Same Thing In Juan Soto's First Pictures As A Met

Juan Soto is the new big man on the block in New York City, and I mean that quite literally.

The 26-year-old signed a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets to the tune of $765 million over 15-years . To put that in perspective, I’m going to be 40 years old when the Mets are done paying for his services. That’s crazy.

With that unprecedented investment comes an unprecedented level of expectations. Even if he weren’t playing in New York City (a town with a ruthless and overbearing media), every move of his is going to be scrutinized from now until the end of his contract. He hasn’t even reported to Spring Training and he’s already in the spotlight for a bad reason.

Earlier today, Soto did a photoshoot at Citi Field donning Mets pinstripes for the first time (Yankees fans, avert your eyes). While the pictures themselves were cool, fans took notice of one pretty obvious element of the pictures that was not flattering in the least to Soto.

See that little bump in his midsection? That’s his stomach - and a very overweight one at that. The extent to which his stomach is showing is strange given that during his first press conference with the Mets, his stomach didn’t protrude nearly as much.

Plus, he seemed pretty in shape just a couple of days ago when he celebrated becoming a Met.

Even if Soto is really this out of shape, it’s the offseason, players can get off their diets and put on a little extra weight. But even for Soto - who stands at 6’2" and normally weighs 224 lbs. - this is a little bit too much extra weight. This isn’t necessarily a sign that he doesn’t care about staying in shape, but it’s a bad appearance nonetheless.

Like I said, with that contract comes insane expectations, the least of which is that you do what you can to keep your physique in peak shape. This is doing the exact opposite of that, and plenty of fans were quick to roast Soto for being out of shape.

Whatever the case may be, Soto needs to stay in shape so he can prove he was worth that contract. That might involve losing a few pounds.