MLB Announces Tragic Passing of Pitcher Reyes Moronta Following Vehicle Accident

Longtime MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta tragically passed away over the weekend following a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic. Moronta was 31. Per the Associated Press, Moronta was riding his motorcycle when he got into a traffic accident.

Word of Moronta's death circulated around social media Sunday night, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from the devastated baseball community.

Moronta boasted an impressive 3.05 ERA (10-11) and 202 strikeouts over 177 career games in Major League Baseball.

Across six seasons (2017-2023) in the majors, Moronta played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Dodgers. He last played for the Bravos de León of the Mexican League, who released the player as recently as July 25.

The Bravos confirmed the pitcher's tragic passing with a post on X, whose caption read: "We deeply regret the departure of Reyes Moronta. We wish family and friends a quick resignation to this new. A hug to heaven."

Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas, which recently acquired Moronta, also announced the player's unfortunate passing. "We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," their statement read.

Rest in Peace

