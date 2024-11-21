MLB, Agent, Address Rumors Of Raki Sasaki Handshake Deal With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers used the 2023-2024 offseason to cement their status as the most popular team in Japan. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the Dodgers must-see TV in Japan, to the point where the Fox World Series broadcast repeatedly showed fans watching games in Japanese bars.

Now that it's become official that the next highly touted Japanese import, 23-year-old starter Roki Sasaki, will be coming to Major League Baseball next season, it's been widely assumed he'd follow in Ohtani and Yamamoto's footsteps. Some fans and even executives within the sport have speculated that the Dodgers had a handshake agreement with Sasaki, a practice that's not allowed within current MLB rules.

And Commissioner Rob Manfred and Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, have now addressed that speculation. They aren't too pleased about it.

MLB, Roki Sasaki's Reps Deny Handshake Deal With Dodgers

Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic published a report on the allegations, which included several teams raising concerns to Manfred. Specifically because the Dodgers had the highest available amount of international bonus pool money remaining to use in the 2024 class. In response, Manfred revealed that Sasaki will likely be posted as part of the 2025 class, where the Dodgers will have one of the lowest bonus pool amounts available.

"In my media training, they told me never to answer questions that involve suspicions, so I could pass all together," Manfred said. "Just one clarification. It kind of looks like the way it’s going to shake out, the signing there — just because of the timing — will happen in the new pool period. So that’s kind of a significant fact.

"But you know, we’re going to see what happens there. If there’s any reason to believe that there was a violation of one of our rules, you can rest assured that we will thoroughly investigate and try to get to the bottom of it."

Joel Wolfe also responded to Rosenthal, and described speculation as "poor sportsmanship."

"While a bunch of executives who should know me better and do a lot of business with me insult my integrity by insinuating that I would be a part of some type of nefarious agreement," Wolfe said to Rosenthal, "in reality, this is just poor sportsmanship."

Handshake agreements between teams and international free agents are common in MLB, though primarily focused on Latin American markets. Sasaki is a totally different situation though, considering his age and status. Most prospects coming from Latin America with agreements are teenagers, not established stars in their 20's.

He may wind up with the Dodgers regardless, because of their track record of winning, player development, geographic location on the West Coast, and his immediate familiarity with Ohtani and Yamamoto. But then again, he may not, especially since the Dodgers will have millions less in bonus pool money available in 2025 than other teams. It's not official until it's official.