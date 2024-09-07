Missouri State Runs Bizarre 11-On-1 Play Against Ball State

We've got one of the most bizarre plays of the young college football season and it comes courtesy of Saturday's game between Missouri State and Ball State.

It was the Cardinals' season opener, and they defeated the visiting Bears by a score of 42-34, leaving Missouri State still hunting for its first win of the season.

However, it's not the outcome that had people talking, it was the completely insane play that the Bears ran on 4th-and-5 to catch the Cardinals sleeping, only for it to be called back anyway.

Ball State was called for offside on the previous play, however every player on the defense thought that the clock had stopped for a time out… well, except for one.

However, no one had called a time-out. So, upon seeing the Cardinals sleeping they ran a play — 11-on-1 — for an easy touchdown.

Not so fast.

Did you notice how the Ball State players who huddled by the sideline were still on the field of play and offside by several yards? The officiating crew sure did, and so the play was offside.

So then why not just decline the penalty if you're Missouri State and take the points?

That was my question too, and for whatever reason they wouldn't let them.

In fact, after the game, Missouri State head coach Ryan Beard said he wasn't even given the courtesy of an explanation.

"There was no explanation," Beard said after the game in a radio interview, per the Springfield News-Leader. "They missed it. It was pathetic."

The Bears did manage to score a few players later but missed the PAT.

It was a disappointing end to what looked like it could be a win over an FBS program a year before the Missouri State Bears make the jump to Conference USA after holding Ball State to just 7 points through the first half.

Just a bizarre play — and lack of explanation for it — that you certainly don't see every day.