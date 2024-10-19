Missouri Quarterback Cooks Up Unlikely Comeback; Leads Tigers To Big Victory

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook led the Tigers on a 17-play, 95-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown over Auburn with 46 seconds left, which was pretty miraculous in and of itself. There’s more to it, though.

Cook left the game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was replaced by Drew Pyne. It appeared that Cook tried to work through the injury on the sideline, but headed to the tunnel later in the half to get treatment … at least, that’s what the assumption was.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game that Cook actually left the stadium and went to the hospital to get an MRI. After getting the all-clear, Cook came back to the stadium and warmed up in the practice facility before coming back in the second half to lead the 14-point comeback.

Legend.

Cook, a senior who is in his third season as the starting quarterback of the Tigers, might have saved the season as well with this 21-17 victory over Auburn.

Missouri couldn’t afford a second conference loss - much less one to an Auburn team that is winless in the SEC - in the race to make the SEC Championship Game. What’s more, a horrible home loss like this could have been wouldn’t be received well in those meeting rooms in suburban Dallas when the College Football Playoff selection committee begins to meet later in the season.

The Tigers play Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas to close out the season. Even if they drop one of those games, a two-loss SEC team will have a strong case to make the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Cook’s stats on Saturday don’t really jump off the page. He was 11-of-22 for 194 yards. Stats often lie, and they do in this case. If Missouri does go on to bigger and better things, there will be plaques made, shirts printed and stories told for generations about Cook’s Comeback in Columbia.