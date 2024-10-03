Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook Hands Texas A&M Football Fans Premium Bulletin Board Material

Thousands upon thousands of Texas A&M football fans show up to Kyle Field the night before a home game to yell and practice their cheers. In other words, they need absolutely zero added incentive to show up on Saturdays and cheer on the Aggies. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook appears to have forgotten that fact.

Cook and the Tigers travel to College Station on Saturday looking to keep their undefeated season alive. On the other side, the Aggies are looking to play spoiler and start the conversation that maybe they are a darkhorse candidate to get into the College Football Playoff with their lone loss so far this season coming Week 1 against Notre Dame.

It's a big game, with big implications, and over 100,000 fans will be in the stands at Kyle Field.

According to Cook, the fans and the ear-piercing noise they'll be producing doesn't compare to the noise he hears over the speakers during Missouri practices.

"The noise at practice is actually louder," Cook said. "They put these big speakers pretty much two feet right behind me. You can’t hear anything, it’s loud," Cook said. "In stadiums, it’s loud but it’s kind of like a surrounding more distant loud, so it’s a little different. I think it’s just as loud or louder or tougher to communicate."

While Cook's statement is valid - speakers next to your ears are going to be louder than fans 50+ yards away from you - but it was definitely an unnecessary thing to say.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko not only heard about Cook's comments, but he's leaning into the idea that the Mizzou quarterback issued a challenge for A&M fans.

Missouri's lone road game so far this season was at Florida on September 14, which had a recorded attendance of 89,993. Kyle Field holds more than 102,000 fans.