Missouri QB Brady Cook Is Fired Up After Donald Trump Wins Presidential Election

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was among the millions of Americans who were ecstatic after Donald Trump secured the 2024 Presidential Election over Kamala Harris late Tuesday night.

Cook, a senior from St. Louis, jumped on his Instagram on Wednesday morning and shared a number of photos of the President-Elect. While the photos didn't contain any captions, it's safe to assume Cook was expressing his excitement that Trump will be returning to the White House next year.

The photos shared by Cook include Trump outside the Trump Tower many years ago, the President-Elect smiling with Mike Tyson, and more.

After originally posting a handful of photos of Trump to his Instagram Story, the only one still up on Cook's page is the one with the President-Elect standing next to a Cadillac.

Trump dominated the polls in Cook's home state of Missouri, earning over 58% of the vote. The former President turned President-Elect for a second time won every state, electorally, that represents the Southeastern Conference.

While Trump may have dominated the polls in Missouri and Cook seems to be thrilled about that, it's safe to assume not everyone on Mizzou's campus is excited about the election results given that the student body very much leans left.