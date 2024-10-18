SEC Team Unveils Genius Plan Involving Beer To Get Fans To Show Up

The Missouri Tigers have a pretty smart plan to get people amped up for the program's game against Auburn:

Cheap beer.

The Tigers are currently 5-1, and the team's loss was a brutal blowout at the hands of Texas A&M. Missouri definitely hasn't looked the part after being a preseason national title contender.

Despite the humiliating loss to the Aggies, the team has everything it wants in front of it, but fans might not be excited about an 11 am local time kick Saturday against Auburn.

Missouri offers fans cheap beer to get them excited about Auburn game.

Fortunately, the Tigers have a plan to get butts in seats by the time the game starts. The program announced that beers will be sold for $2.99 up to 30 minutes before the game starts.

No matter where you are, getting an ice cold beer for $2.99 is an absolute steal. I'm not sure you're going to find many deals better than that.

This is also a sign that colleges are getting creative to get people to show up to games that might not be overly interesting. Auburn isn't a good team, it's a morning start and fans aren't always eager to rush out to watch a game like this.

That requires some creative thinking, and what's more creative and genius than pouring cheap beer for an entire hour before kickoff?

It's almost a dangerous deal! You could show up with $25 and depending on how much you can drink, you might find yourself tanked before the game even starts.

Or, you might be a shade more responsible than your average college student. Either way, I'm sure plenty of people will have fun.

Win or lose, at least we booze…..is the saying, I believe. Let me know what you think of the deal at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.