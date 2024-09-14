Missouri Somehow Ended Up In A Second-Down-And-59 Situation Against Boston College

Missouri, the sixth-ranked team in the country, got all it could handle in a matchup against surprising Top 25 team Boston College (#24).

Really, the game featured a matchup between two very surprisingly-ranked teams.

Missouri (2-0) found itself in the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time in more than 15 years and just the sixth time in program history. Boston College (2-0) found itself in the Top 25 for just the second time in the past 15 years.

Both teams had their moments on Saturday in Columbia.

The Eagles raced out to a 14-3 lead before the Tigers stormed back with 24 unanswered points to take a 27-14 advantage.

In the midst of that big scoring run, though, Missouri found itself in a very precarious situation.

After moving the ball into Boston College territory, Luther Burden took a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to set Missouri back to a second-and-25 situation.

By the way, the penalty came because Burden snatched the mouthguard of a BC player right off of his helmet and flung it towards the sideline.

On the ensuing play, Missouri committed an ineligible receiver foul that made it second-and-30.

On the very next play, the Tigers had a six-yard pass completion, but committed TWO personal foul penalties that moved them all the way back to their own 14-yard line. That set up a second down and … 59 YARDS.

I'm not sure if I've ever seen that before.

It won't come as much of a surprise that Mizzou ultimately had to punt, despite picking up 25 yards on a second-down play that set up a manageable … THIRD-AND-34!

It didn't really matter, though, as the Tigers' lead was enough for them to hold on for a 27-21 win, despite a late touchdown by Boston College.

Missouri is in good position, with no ranked opponents on its schedule until just before Halloween.

Of course, that game is on the road against Alabama. That's when we're going to find out what this Missouri team is really made of.