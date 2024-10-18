One win away from winning the NL pennant, the Dodgers are controlling the momentum in the NLCS, stealing a second-straight game in Flushing with a dominant 10-2 win over the New York Mets on Thursday.

The Dodgers have outscored the Mets at Citi Field 18-2.

Mets pitchers have struggled with walks, and the bats are still leaving runners on base in this series. They are 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position in the NLCS, and New York's pitchers have issued 29 walks in 34 innings pitched.

LA drew nine walks on Thursday.

Dodgers' Game 4 starter and baseball's highest-paid ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, had the Mets chopping at air, generating 16 whiffs.

Yamamoto pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs and racking up eight strikeouts to tie his regular-season high.

Despite Freddie Freeman's absence, the Dodgers' team piled on the scoring against the Mets. Shohei Ohtani's leadoff home run sparked the Dodgers bats early, recording his third home run of the postseason.

Mookie Betts was 4-for-5, driving in four runs, including a sixth-inning homer deep to left field to put the Dodgers up, 7-2.

Jose Quintana lasted 3.1 innings, giving up five runs and walking four.

"This is not over yet," Quintana told the postgame media.

"If you don't believe, you shouldn't be here," Mets star Francisco Lindor added.

Grimace appeared more on the blue side, watching his miracle Mets run out of luck in Game 4, now facing an elimination game on Friday.

New York's offensive malaise pushed Grimace to knock back a Modelo — shocking the kids at home.

David Peterson will take the mound for New York in the ‘all-or-nothing’ showdown, with Jack Flaherty starting Game 5 for the Dodgers.

