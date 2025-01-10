Minor League Hockey Team Tips Its Cap To Hartford Whalers With Amazing Jerseys

I feel like just about every hockey fan gets a warm and fuzzy feeling any time the Hartford Whalers come up.

They've been gone for three decades but people are clamoring for any kind of Whalers tribute they can get, and who can blame them? They had an amazing identity and one of the best logos not just in the NHL — but in all of sports.

While the Carolina Hurricanes sometimes dust off Whalers sweaters seeing as they're the result of the Whalers' move to Raleigh back in the 1990s, all Whalers tributes are appreciated, and we're getting a great one from the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

According to the team's website, on Saturday, the Wolf Pack will celebrate 50 years of pro hockey in Hartford by celebrating the anniversary of the first game for the New England Whalers who, at the time, played in the World Hockey Association.

(Cool bit of trivia I didn't know until now: that game was against the San Diego Mariners).

To celebrate, the Wolf Pack will wear some special Whalers-inspired sweaters with gold trim that are dynamite.

Are you kidding me? Is there any way they could make these their regular get-ups and maybe introduce a white version?

I'm sure these will look nice with a little "Brass Bonanza" blasting over the PA system too.

I know you clicked on that video. It's impossible not to. Even if you accidentally blasted that in a waiting room, no would be mad. They'd just be like, "Whalers; nice."

I love a good Whalers tribute and so do most fans, apparently, because there have been many.

The Wolf Pack franchise has a history of saluting the Whalers, and there were even a few years when the team played with a totally different name: the Connecticut Whale.

A team with that same name played in the Premiere Hockey Federation — the precursor to the current Professional Women's Hockey League.

And speaking of which, the PWHL's Boston Fleet uses a logo that sure looks to my eye like a stylized, sideways version of a Whalers logo.

And then, of course, the Carolina Hurricanes — as we mentioned — break out the Whalers sweaters on occasion, with the next time being on February 27 against the Buffalo Sabres.