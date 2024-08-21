Minor League Baseball’s Durham Bulls Drop Spectacular Carolina Hurricanes Tribute Jerseys

I'm a sucker for a good minor league baseball promotion, and we've got a great one from the Durham Bulls.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is going to be celebrating the great sport of hockey and to do that, they're going to be throwing on some special uniforms that look like hockey sweaters.

Despite their ties to the City of Tampa, they're keeping it much closer to home and tipping their caps to their local NHL team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Take a look at these getups because their absolute beauties.

Those are phenomenal.

Obviously, that "D" is for "Durham" and those hurricane warning flags came from the Canes' usual sweaters, but what about that pig who appears to be cosplaying as the NC State Wolfpack mascot?

Well, that's Stormy the Hurricanes mascot.

Hey, it can be hard to come up with a mascot when you have a weather-themed name…

Stormy was also part of a video the Bulls released to pump up their special Hockey Night.

I love everything about this and it adds further proof to my longstanding argument that Raleigh(-Durham) is a bonafide, hardcore hockey town.

We've seen this time and time again over the last couple of years, especially as the team has become a perennial playoff contender.

They've got the beer stick, they showed up in crazy numbers to watch some outdoor collegiate club hockey, and they love their "Bunch of Jerks."

Now we're seeing some cross-sport love from the local minor league team (although they've done this sort of thing before) and it's awesome.

Yeah, I know we all miss the Whalers, but they've got that covered at least once a year when the Canes go full-Whalers. The Brass Bonanza even makes an appearance.

Just awesome stuff, and I always like seeing "non-traditional markets" (I hate that term) and loving the sport of hockey.

The Bulls will throw on some of these killer Canes-inspired threads on Sept. 13 when they play host to the Norfolk Tides.