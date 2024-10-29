Vikings Wideout Jordan Addison Claims His 'Free 3' Message After Loss To Rams Has No Meaning Behind It

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver shared a somewhat cryptic message on social media over the weekend following his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He not only claims that there was nothing cryptic about the message, but that that it had zero meaning behind it at all.

Addison posted a photo to his Instagram story with the caption ‘Free 3.’ Most immediately assumed this was him not-so-subtly complaining about a lack of touches this season. The second-year wide receiver caught two passes on three targets for 22 yards during Minnesota's loss to the Rams. Addison hasn't caught more than three passes in the five games he's played this season.

In a world where athletes fire off cryptic messages on social media on a daily basis, this reality led reporters to ask Addison what exactly was going on with his ‘Free 3’ message. His answer was head scratching, to put it mildly.

"People just try to make something out of anything, it ain't nothing," he said on Monday, according to ESPN.

"I think I came up with that in in 2020 fall camp at Pittsburgh," Addison continued. "So that's where that started. People got to do their homework before they start saying stuff."

So, apparently, Vikings fans should believe that Addison was just sitting around over the weekend reminiscing on his college days at Pittsburgh and decided to throw up a ‘Free 3’ message after a loss in which he had just three targets. Minnesota fans also shouldn't assume his ‘Free 3’ message meant he was seeking a trade before next week's trade deadline day.

Addison has caught 14 passes on 23 targets, the third-most among Minnesota wide receivers this season, and has found the endzone once in his five games.

The Vikings have lost two straight games after starting the season 5-0 and welcome the Indianapolis Colts to town on Sunday night looking to get back to their winning ways.