Minnesota Vikings Condemn Hamas Attacks On One-Year Anniversary, While Also Calling For An End To Islamophobia

A year ago today, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel that started a conflict in the Middle East that is still raging on at this very moment. Surprisingly, the Minnesota Vikings released a statement that offered its condolences to the Jewish community after those attacks.

But it left a lot to be desired.

I do have to give them points for recognizing the anniversary in the first place, since I didn’t expect any NFL franchise to do that. Minnesota is already way ahead of the rest of the league, as neither the NFL nor any other teams have offered a similar statement. 

However, the Vikings’ statement also cowered to the Muslim community. Here is the full statement the team posted on X.

Again, great job with the initiative to release a statement in the first place. But why are we also condemning Islamophobia at the same time?

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a large Muslim population, which likely explains the nod to Islamophobia. So this public relations maneuver makes sense in a way.

However, it's completely unnecessary.

I’m not belittling the fact that some Muslim citizens have probably suffered unjust treatment for something they were not a part of. But today, of all days, is a day to specifically and only highlight the far-worse suffering the Jews have faced not just in Israel, but in America as well

Make this day and the statement about showing solidarity with the Jews, not appealing to a demographic that doesn’t need support at the moment. This press release was a decent start, but it leaves you feeling disappointed. 

John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.