Minnesota Vikings Condemn Hamas Attacks On One-Year Anniversary, While Also Calling For An End To Islamophobia

A year ago today , Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel that started a conflict in the Middle East that is still raging on at this very moment. Surprisingly, the Minnesota Vikings released a statement that offered its condolences to the Jewish community after those attacks.

But it left a lot to be desired.

I do have to give them points for recognizing the anniversary in the first place, since I didn’t expect any NFL franchise to do that. Minnesota is already way ahead of the rest of the league, as neither the NFL nor any other teams have offered a similar statement.

However, the Vikings’ statement also cowered to the Muslim community. Here is the full statement the team posted on X.

Again, great job with the initiative to release a statement in the first place. But why are we also condemning Islamophobia at the same time?

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a large Muslim population, which likely explains the nod to Islamophobia. So this public relations maneuver makes sense in a way.

However, it's completely unnecessary.

I’m not belittling the fact that some Muslim citizens have probably suffered unjust treatment for something they were not a part of. But today, of all days, is a day to specifically and only highlight the far-worse suffering the Jews have faced not just in Israel, but in America as well .

Make this day and the statement about showing solidarity with the Jews, not appealing to a demographic that doesn’t need support at the moment. This press release was a decent start, but it leaves you feeling disappointed.