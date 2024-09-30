Minkah Fitzpatrick Heated Over Unnecessary Roughness Penalty: ‘I Thought We Were Playing Football’

Add Minkah Fitzpatrick to the growing list of NFL players who think the league has gone soft.

After a 27-24 loss to Indianapolis, the Pittsburgh Steelers safety aired his frustrations over an unnecessary roughness penalty that extended a Colts' drive, resulting in a touchdown.

"I thought we were playing football. I don't know what we're playing at this point," Fitzpatrick told reporters. "Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can't hit nobody hard. Can't be violent. So I don't know. I don't know what to say anymore."

The play in question happened late in the third quarter when Colts quarterback Joe Flacco — who stepped in for Anthony Richardson after the starter suffered a hip injury — overthrew rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. But right after the pass fell incomplete, Fitzpatrick collided with Mitchell near the sideline, barreling into his shoulder.

"They said he’s a defenseless player, and I hit him in the head," Fitzpatrick said. "I don’t understand how he’s defenseless. If he’s going for the ball, I’m going to make a play on him or the ball. Just because he puts his arms down at the last second, [it] shouldn’t be a penalty. Didn’t hit him in the head either. But like I said, you hit people hard, and they throwing flags now."

Fitzpatrick isn't wrong — the hit didn't look egregious. The three-time All-Pro appeared to pull up and didn’t lead with his head, but he did make contact.

And Fitzpatrick isn't the only one who disagreed with the call.

"That was bulls*t," Steelers safety DeShon Elliott said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I don't care ... That was not OK. That wasn't illegal. He did nothing malicious.

"He didn't even hit him in the head. He hit him, led with the shoulder. If anything, he let up. So I don't know what that was about."

The 15-yard penalty was costly for Pittsburgh. It helped the Colts as they drove for a touchdown and took a 24-10 lead with 14:43 left.

"I have every single right to go for the ball," Fitzpatrick said. "If I don’t clean him and put my head into his head, it shouldn’t be a penalty. I’m allowed to go for the ball, just like he’s allowed to go for the ball, and I don’t even know how we’re supposed to play anymore."

Minkah Fitzpatrick is just the latest NFL defender to fall victim to the league's new rules that are designed to protect player health and safety and limit head injuries. He's not the first player to complain about it, and he certainly won't be the last.