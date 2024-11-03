Milwaukee Bucks Player Has Home Broken Into While Playing Saturday Night

No one is safe from rampant burglary, not even a 2021 NBA champion.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis lost in more ways than one on Saturday night. The Bucks lost in a home game, 114-113, against the Cleveland Cavs, and while Portis was playing for Milwaukee, his home was burglarized.

The NBA vet and former champ said he lost plenty of "prized possessions."

He posted the shocking news on X.

"I consider Milwaukee my home. Unfortunately last night while I was at work, my home was broken into and burglarized. Many of my prized possessions were stolen," Portis, 29, posted.

The Bucks player seeks assistance to catch the hooligans responsible for the heartless theft.

"If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests!"

Portis had a mediocre outing for the Bucks while his home was burglarized. He played 20 minutes and added 10 points and eight rebounds. Off the bench, Portis went -16, posting the worst plus/minus on the Bucks in the one-point loss.

The three-and-D specialist joined the Bucks in 2020, building goodwill with the Bucks community, particularly when healthy.

Portis and the Bucks are struggling to find their groove early this season, starting with an East-worst 1-5 record.

