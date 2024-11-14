Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul In The Face Ahead Of Marquee Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson's match against Jake Paul is getting HOT way before the two boxers put on the gloves!

On the eve of the heavily anticipated fight, Tyson and Paul met to weigh in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Down to his underwear and ripped to the core, the 58-year-old Tyson was encountered by a bear-crawling Paul.

Tyson, being a serious fighter, slapped the blond YouTuber in the face for not standing up straight to the legend.

If there's any question about Tyson's desire to win, the answer is clear.

WATCH TYSON SLAP PAUL (footage obtained via Fox News Digital):

Friday night's boxing event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Talk is over," Tyson said after the slap heard around Lone Star State.

"I didn't even feel it," Paul answered back. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, that was a cute little slap. I'm f---ing him up. It's personal now."

It'll be an interesting fight to watch because of all the stakes involved. Paul reportedly even offered up his $40 million purse for the fight, betting on himself that he'd win all or nothing.

Meanwhile, Tyson calls the Netflix fight the "biggest" of his celebrated career.

The rescheduled Netflix fight between Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will surely be a hit in viewership.

"Friday night, they can look forward to seeing that man Jake Paul get beaten bad," Tyson said to TMZ on Tuesday. "My intention is to knock him out."

"There's never been a fight this big."

Standard boxing matches range between 10 and 12 rounds at three minutes each. This match will be 8 rounds at two minutes each.

The main card for Tyson vs. Paul at AT&T Stadium starts at 8 p.m. (ET).

