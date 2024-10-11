Mike Tyson Issues Bizarre Message To Diddy Amid Sex-Trafficking Scandal: ‘I Wish Him All The Best’

Sean "Diddy" Combs is in a heap of legal trouble after being arrested and charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on Sept. 16 . And yet, Mike Tyson still wants the best for him.

The former heavyweight champion of the world held an interview in which he said that he was surprised to hear that many people talk about his connection to Diddy. He followed that up by saying that he wants him to have a good life.

"Wait, I'm synonymous with Diddy? Well, that's cool," he said . "I never knew that. I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best."

Of all the things Tyson could have said about a man convicted of rape and sexual assault, this should have been the last thing on his list. Furthermore, Combs is not someone I would want to be associated with at the moment (not accusing Tyson of anything, I'm just saying). Yes, these are just allegations at the moment, but these are pretty serious ones nonetheless - and there are at least 120 people who have come forward and accused him of many disgusting things.

I get that Tyson and Combs have had a friendship that goes back to the mid-1980s , but at some point, you have to cut ties with someone like that and find new friends to party with.