Mike Trout Officially Out For The Season, Cementing Another Disappointing Year

It's beginning to feel inevitable. Another year of Major League Baseball, another injury-shortened season for Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout.

Trout, 32, announced on Thursday that he will miss the remainder of the season after another MRI revealed a torn meniscus. Trout had been on a rehab assignment after undergoing surgery earlier in the season to repair damage in his knee. But he was forced to exit his first game back with lingering knee soreness.

An initial MRI suggested that he had not suffered any new tearing or damage, but was shut down from continuing the assignment. A follow-up MRI, though, revealed the worst.

"Since my initial surgery on May 3rd to repair my meniscus, my rehabilitation proved longer and more difficult than anticipated," Trout posted on X. "After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again - ending my hopes of returning this season. Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger. I will continue to help my team and teammates from the dugout as we press forward into the second half of the season. Thank you for your support."

Mike Trout Misses Yet Another Season In Frustrating Career

Trout remains one of baseball's best players when healthy. But he's never healthy.

The last time Trout played more than 150 games was 2016, when he was 24-years-old. He last cleared 140 in 2018, and has just one game over 100 since 2019. Trout's still a sure-fire Hall of Famer, but the career records he'd been chasing are clearly no longer realistic.

Trout should, in theory, be ready for spring training in 2025, but at this point, there's little reason for optimism that he'll make it through another full season. Knee injuries, back problems, Trout's had it all.

The injury makes the Angels' lack of deadline strategy even more confusing. Effectively eliminated months ago, with several veteran players on short term or expiring deals and one of baseball's worst farm systems, the Angels traded just closer Carlos Estevez. Now they lose Trout for the rest of the season, and Anthony Rendon is back in his rightful place on the injured list as well.

It's another wasted season for the organization and for Trout. Let's hope 2025 is better.