Florida State Coach Makes Delusional Comments About Team's QB

Florida State coach Mike Norvell must be living in a different reality from the one fans are suffering in.

The Seminoles fell to 0-3 this past weekend after losing to Memphis at home, and it was just the latest gut punch for Norvell and his FSU program.

The team entered the season with plenty of hype following a great 2023 season and the addition of transfer DJ Uiagalelei.

The hype surrounding Uiagalelei was confusing to many because he was run out of Clemson after disappointing play, and he was average at Oregon State. People thought he'd finally reach his potential in Tallahassee, but that definitely hasn't happened.

Mike Norvell claims DJ Uiagalelei is giving FSU "a chance"

Despite Uiagalelei being an unmitigated disaster on the field, Norvell wants people to know he's giving the team a chance to win.

He told the media following Monday, according to On3.com:

"Looking at DJ, obviously, it’s been a challenging start for everybody. It takes 11. We all have a job, we all have a responsibility. I think when you look at the game, there were some things that DJ did really well in putting guys in a position and trying to give opportunities. But there were also a few times that we had some missed opportunities on his part, in our overall execution. I am pleased with the way that he’s preparing. I am pleased with the things that he’s doing. You see the moments where he’s giving us a chance. He’s giving us an opportunity to have big plays. I thought there were a lot of the reads and things that he needed to do and the position where he needed to put the ball that was positive."

Is Norvell watching the same team the rest of us are? Is he seeing the same stats that the rest of the college football world sees?

Let's break down DJ's stats through three games:

Georgia Tech: 193 passing yards on 19/27 passing.

Boston College: 272 passing yards on 21/42 passing, one touchdown and one interception.

Memphis: 201 passing yards on 16/30 passing, no touchdowns and one interception.

That breaks down to a total of 666 passing yards on 56/99 passing with one touchdown, two interceptions and 6.7 yards per attempt.

In what world is DJ Uiagalelei doing this that gives FSU a shot at winning? The passing game is a disaster, and his inability to stretch the field is a massive liability.

Look at his first half stats against Memphis, and try not to chuckle. I thought it was fake when a buddy showed it to me last Saturday.

Do you agree with Norvell's assessment of the QB leading his 0-3 team? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.