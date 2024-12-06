Mike Leach Torches College Football Playoff Committee With Hilarious Rant: FLASHBACK

It's the perfect time for Mike Leach's legendary rant about the College Football Playoff committee.

The college football conference champions will be determined starting Friday night with a pair of games, and we'll know the teams that will be in the playoff by Sunday.

You can see the current bracket going into the conference title games below. For the most part, the teams have been determined, but an upset or two through Saturday night could shake things up.

Mike Leach hated the College Football Playoff having a committee.

You know who really hated the College Football Playoff committee? Legendary coach Mike Leach, who unfortunately passed away a couple of years ago.

Leach was known for his incredible rants, soundbites and unique personality. You truly never knew what he might say whenever he got in front of a microphone.

One of his best rants was in 2017 when he tore into the fact he felt the CFP committee had no real knowledge of football and its existence was essentially a joke. The rant was prior to there being five auto-bids, but it remains every bit as funny seven years later.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's moments like this one that really remind us just how awful it is we lost Mike Leach way too soon. His thoughts on the playoff committee could have fit in at the United Nations or your local dive bar.

The man simply had a gift when it came to speaking. I consider myself a solid speaker and entertainer, but I've got nothing on Mike Leach.

Few walking the planet compare, and the rant above is a classic example why.

While we're hear, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't throw in Mike Leach's greatest moment ever caught on camera:

His thoughts on weddings.

Grab a drink, smash play and hit me with your favorite Leach moments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.