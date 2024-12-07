Mike Gundy Agrees To Paycut, Will Remain At Oklahoma State

After what was termed a standoff in Stillwater over the contract of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys, the head coach decided to restructure his contract, keeping him at the school.

The Board Of Regents met on Friday morning to discuss the contract of Gundy, hoping he would take a pay cut. Coming off a 3-9 season, Gundy had already fired his offensive and defensive coordinator following the regular season finale.

Reports stated that Gundy could be fired if he did not agree to the new deal, which also had certain elements of control for the school. This led to a tense 24 hours for folks inside the Oklahoma State athletic department and football building.

There was no way of getting around the pressure that it felt like the Cowboys Board of Regents was putting on Mike Gundy to accept less money to return for another season. Well, it seems like all sides have come to an agreement, as Pokes Report disclosed on Saturday that the school and Gundy had come to an agreement on financial terms, along with other clauses, that will see the head coach return for another season at Oklahoma State.

It will be fascinating to see how this plays out going forward. When you negotiate a new contract, and a pay decrease is part of the new deal, tempers are not always going to be tame. In this situation, the reduction of Gundy's salary will go towards the schools NIL payments to players, along with the overall fund.

The winningest coach in Oklahoma State history is returning to the sidelines, but you have to wonder what another average season in Stillwater will do for both sides after this reconstruction.

We'll see if Mike Gundy can get the Cowboys back into the Big 12 title conversation in 2025, as the transfer portal opens on Tuesday.