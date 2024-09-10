Mike Gundy Cooks The Media In Hilarious Viral Moment: WATCH

Mike Gundy continues to be a content machine, and we're only in week three.

Oklahoma State beat Arkansas this past Saturday in overtime in what will almost certainly be one of the best games of the season.

While the Cowboys earned a tough and gritty win, the defense looked like it has serious room for improvement after giving up 416 passing yards to Taylen Green and another 232 total rushing yards.

Mike Gundy has hilarious exchange with the media.

A Monday exchange about whether the defense was actually bad or not in the secondary against Arkansas led to a great moment.

A reporter tried to imply to Gundy it wasn't actually all that bad after watching the tape, and Gundy was quick to correct him. Yes, it was terrible in the eyes of the Cowboys coach.

"They were running wide open. You're wanting to make it look better, and honestly they were running wide open...We're honest here. There’s no reason anyone should come to these press conferences if we’re going to bullsh*t each other," Gundy said when talking about if Oklahoma State actually got cooked on defense.

Classic Gundy. Watch the full exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's impossible to not like Mike Gundy. He's been a content goldmine over the years in college football. Whether it's his legendary "I'm a man!" rant or simply destroying the refs, the man is a content machine.

He's a perfect example of a man who isn't afraid to speak his mind, which is becoming rarer and rarer in America.

A reporter tried to offer some spin to make Oklahoma State look better than they should have, and Gundy immediately smacked him down in comical fashion.

Good for Gundy. We need more of this energy in America. There's no need to create excuses or narratives. The Cowboys got torched by Taylen Green.

It's that simple, and there's no reason to pretend that didn't happen. Gundy certainly isn't, and made that clear in pretty funny fashion.

Never change, Gundy. Never change. It's moments like this one that college football fans live for. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.