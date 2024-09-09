Mike Gundy Goes Nuclear On Awful Officiating During Arkansas Game: VIDEO

Mike Gundy wasn't impressed with what he saw from the officials during a weekend win against Arkansas.

Oklahoma State beat the Razorbacks in overtime in what was simply an absurd and out of control game. It was almost a contest to see who wanted to lose more.

One of the major issues was the officiating was less than stellar, and the Cowboys were robbed on a false start call that should have ended the game in regulation.

Oklahoma State sent the tight end in motion, Arkansas jumped the line and instead of it being offsides - the correct call - Gundy's team was flagged for a false start.

Mike Gundy rips officiating during Oklahoma State/Arkansas game.

Gundy seems to be interested in catching himself a fine for criticizing the officials because that's exactly what he did in no uncertain terms after the game.

Despite getting the win in OT, Gundy had plenty to say about the officials and multiple mistakes that were made throughout the game.

It was Gundy at his best.

Gundy will probably get fined for these comments, but I'm sure he doesn't care. He's rich and he's been rich for a very long time.

These comments were about proving a point and making his stance clear. It's honestly shocking the refs screwed up the false start call.

There's simply no excuse for that kind of mistake. Add in the timing issue Gundy talked about, and it's not hard to understand why he was fired up. It was a comedy of errors from the players and officials Saturday.

At least Gundy made sure to give everyone an entertaining moment. That's something you can always count on from the Oklahoma State coach.