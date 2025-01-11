Mick Cronin Gets Ejected In Loss To Maryland, Blasts Officials For Being 'Ridiculous'

The rough week continues to get rougher for UCLA Bruins men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin.

On Tuesday, his squad suffered a 94-75 rout at home courtesy of the Michigan Wolverines. After the embarrassing loss, he ripped his players, calling them " delusional " and saying he was the toughest guy on the team.

"So what the truth of it has been, it's really hard to coach people that are delusional," Cronin said . "The hungry dog gets the bone. We got guys that think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are…The problem, I told them, I said, the toughest guy in the room can't be me every day. It can't. It can't. It's just, it can't. You can only do so much."

Read: CBB With Danny Z: UConn Delivers Brutal Bad Beat, Cooper Flagg Posterizes Pitt Defender, And More

That’s the kind of speech that hopefully motivates a team to go on a winning streak. Unfortunately, it didn’t translate to a win on Friday against Maryland, with the Terrapins winning 79-61.

And Cronin let his frustration boil over once again.

Late in the second half, Cronin was irate with officials for not calling a foul, and he proceeded to get a double technical and an ejection from the game.

That wasn’t the only place he made his thoughts clear about the officiating crew. After the game, he blasted the officials for supposedly not calling the game fairly towards his players.

"I don't remember the last time I had a technical," he said. "I had enough. I'm sending a message. I'm tired of it. I know we're the outsider and all that -- us, SC and Oregon -- but that was ridiculous. And take nothing away from Maryland, a really good team at home, but you got to defend my players. If you can just mug guys and chop their arms off, throw them out of the way, it's hard to run any offense."

Not only has it been a rough week for Cronin on the basketball court, his house is in danger of getting burned down.

"My house is getting real close to being evacuated," he said. "When I got thrown out, I just immediately went to my phone."

UCLA faces Rutgers on Monday. Hopefully, that can be a positive break from this bad stretch for Cronin and the Bruins.

