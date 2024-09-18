Michigan Coach Pulled Bizarre Move When Making QB Change

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore apparently didn't inform his players about making a QB switch.

Moore benched Davis Warren in favor of Alex Orji after Warren struggled against Arkansas State. He threw three interceptions and no touchdowns, and that performance came after he struggled against Texas.

The head of the Wolverines saw enough, and decided Orji - a dual-threat QB - will get the starting nod against USC.

There's just a few people he forgot to tell about the switch.

Michigan players seemingly weren't told about QB switch.

Instead of finding out about the QB change from their head coach, Michigan players appeared to find out from the media.

Running back Donovan Edwards told the media the following, according to Maize n Brew:

"That’s the first time that’s been brought to my attention. I’m excited for Orji. He’s ready. He’s been prepared for this opportunity since he’s been here ... Whoever’s in the huddle, we shut up and we listen to the play call and we go out there and execute, because they’re both phenomenal leaders at the end of the day. And we all have been in that period of time when somebody else was in the game. It’s a brotherhood around here, so we’re just going to continue to bond together and get through the season together."

Safety Makari Paige was also caught off guard after finding out from the media. He told the press, "I didn’t even know he was named the starter. So yeah, so the team gets a chance to meet here afterwards."

Pretty bold move from Moore to make a QB switch, not tell his players and then have them address the media. I can't even think of what might have motivated Moore to not tell his players.

Perhaps it was just a simple oversight, but news like this is very significant. It could change the trajectory of the entire season.

You'd think news of this magnitude would be delivered by the man running the program - not the media during a press conference to his star players.

Yet, that's exactly what happened. I would be less than thrilled if I learned of massive news from someone other than the head coach.

Again, perhaps Moore just didn't think about it, but that's an amateur move if that's really what happened.

We'll see how the QB change works out for the Wolverines, but not telling the team is already an early misstep. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.