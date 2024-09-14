Michigan Wolverines’ Problems Continue Ahead Of Huge USC Matchup

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2024 college football season knowing they'd have to replace head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

But Harbaugh's replacement, Sherrone Moore, had already led the Wolverines to wins over Penn State and Ohio State in 2023 and been named one of the top assistant coaches in college football. While few around the sport expected Michigan to pick up right where their National Championship season left off, almost no one expected Michigan to play the way it has through its first three games.

Michigan opened the season with an unimpressive win over Fresno State, putting up just 269 total yards on offense, with McCarthy's replacement Davis Warren throwing for just 118 yards. Against Fresno State. At home.

Michigan had an opportunity to prove doubters wrong in week two, hosting the Texas Longhorns in a matchup of top-10 teams. The Wolverines got blown out.

Week three presented another opportunity for the Wolverines to get things right against an overmatched Arkansas State Red Wolves team. Except it didn't exactly work out that way. Again.

Michigan Beats Arkansas State, Still Has Massive Offensive Problems

The Wolverines entered Saturday with an anemic offense, ranking 67th in ESPN's SP+ advanced metric system. They didn't do much to allay those concerns.

Michigan did rack up 435 total yards, a new high for the 2024 season. They were 9/12 on third downs, and put up more than 300 rushing yards. But boy oh boy, does their passing game have problems.

Starting quarterback Davis Warren completed 11 of 14 passes…that's good, right? The three incompletions were all interceptions thrown to the Red Wolves defense. The 11 completed passes went for just 122 yards and no touchdowns.

These throws are…not good.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Warren's now completed 48 of 72 passing attempts for 444 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Two of those three games were against Fresno State and Arkansas State. This is a serious problem, and the Wolverines' next game doesn't get much easier.

Week four, the Wolverines host the No. 11 USC Trojans, coming off a dominant 48-0 win over the Utah State Aggies and a season-opening win over LSU where they allowed just 20 points. Utah State is Utah State though, right? Well on offense, the Aggies rank 72nd on offense. Michigan was 67th entering the week. The Trojans allowed just 190 total yards, despite playing most of the second half with their second-string defenders. USU had just 3.8 yards per play, went 2/11 on third downs, and had just 103 total passing yards.

College football is about matchups, and Michigan's defensive and offensive lines might dominate USC. But if the Wolverines aren't able to run the ball successfully, can Warren throw the ball enough to win the game against a suddenly improved Trojans defense? Through the first three weeks, there's little to suggest he can.

Given the Wolverines' poor showing thus far, a loss to USC would almost certainly end their playoff hopes. My how quickly things change in college football.