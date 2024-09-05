Michigan-Texas Ticket Prices Might Surprise Fans

Michigan and Texas fans won't have to break the bank in order to attend the game this weekend.

The Longhorns are traveling to Ann Arbor to battle the Wolverines. Michigan is ranked 10th and the Longhorns are ranked third in America. It's the definition of an outstanding out of conference game, and hype is nearing a deafening level.

If you were expecting ticket prices to be absolutely insane, you might be a bit surprised at the price to get into Michigan Stadium.

Michigan-Texas tickets aren't cheap, but not as expensive as fans might think.

If people were worried about having to spend thousands of dollars to get into the game, you can rest easy because that's not the case.

As of publication, the cheapest ticket for the game Saturday on SeatGeek is $222 with fees included and the median price is right around $400.

Cheap? No. Too expensive to do it? Not at all. If you can scrape together $500, you and a buddy can go to a top-10 non-conference showdown.

At some point, you just have to look in the mirror and pull the trigger on a matchup like this because they don't happen very often. Michigan is the defending national champs. Texas is coming off a playoff appearance and has Quinn Ewers - one of the best QBs in America - leading the offense.

The storylines write themselves.

For comparison on ticket prices, I paid around $2,500 for four tickets to the Alabama-Wisconsin game next weekend. Measure it against what I spent and Texas-Michigan in Ann Arbor might be the best bargain of the season. I'm just not sure how you can say no if you can afford it. Go make some memories. How much would you spend on a college football game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.