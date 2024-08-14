Michigan Roasted Over Reported Beer Prices At Football Games

Football fans don't seem too impressed with the reported beer prices at Michigan games this season.

The Wolverines will have general beer sales at Michigan Stadium for the first time starting this season, and it's a smart move.

More and more programs are allowing alcohol sales as a way to improve the game day experience. It's insane to me that there's any program out there that doesn't sell alcohol.

It should be the normal standard, and Michigan has officially made the call.

Michigan cooked over reported beer prices at football games.

However, simply selling beer isn't enough. It needs to be at a price point that makes sense. Sixteen ounce domestic beers will start at $12.25, according to Alejandro Zuniga.

That's a bit too pricey for many people. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I'm sure there are more expensive options out there at some pro venues, but $12.25 for a 16 ounce domestic beer is a bit nuts. Wisconsin is believed to be selling 16 ounce domestic beers for around $10 this season at Camp Randall.

I thought that was expensive. While adding $2.25 might not sound like much, it will certainly add up over time. That's an extra $9 every four beers compared to Wisconsin's reported prices.

College football is supposed to be about the common man. It's supposed to be about the working man. I'm not sure slinging single beers for the price of a 12-pack is very working class.

It's very expensive, but it's still nice to at least have the option.

How much are you willing to pay for a beer at a sporting event? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.