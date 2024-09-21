Michigan Is A 900-Pound Gorilla That Can Destroy Anything In Its Sights

In the immortal words of Heather O’Rourke in Poltergeist II … they’re baaaaaaack.

"They," in this case, are the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, who won a rock fight with USC on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor 27-24, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Kalel Mullins with 37 seconds to play. This, despite a one-dimensional offensive attack that included only 32 passing yards.

In the process, Michigan proved that it is capable of getting back on the mountaintop and potentially repeat as national champions.

It doesn’t matter that they can’t throw the ball with backup Alex Orji taking the snaps. Orji is a threat on the ground, which is really all that the Wolverines need … at least, for now. This Michigan team is loaded with new players and a new head coach in Sherrone Moore, but is married to old-school "Michigan football." That’s the same winning recipe that it had under former coach Jim Harbaugh over the last three seasons.

What does it mean moving forward?

It means that Michigan is the biggest threat to Ohio State in the Big Ten and, even though it has a razor-thin margin for error for the College Football Playoff thanks to a Week 2 loss to Texas, is still a 900-pound monster that can curb-stomp any and all comers as long as it dictates the style and tempo.

In this day and age of finesse football, the game still comes down who can lay the wood early and often, win the battle in the trenches and take advantage in crucial moments - especially late in games. Everything we’ve seen out of Michigan suggests that it can do exactly that.

Are there concerns? Absolutely.

Orji is not an accomplished passer, and the 32-yard performance on Saturday didn’t calm fears. But the staff knew that it had to coach around his perceived weaknesses. Now that it successfully did that and got away with a win over a conference contender, it should send fear across not only Big Ten country, but around the nation.

If Orji can find just a little bit more in the passing game, it’ll go a long way … perhaps all the way to Atlanta on January 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. After all, there isn’t a team in America that wants to get into a heavyweight fight with this team.