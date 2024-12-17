Michael Vick Reportedly Hired As The Head Football Coach At Norfolk State

Just when you thought the college football world couldn’t get any crazier, Norfolk State has hired Michael Vick to become the next head football coach.

After having multiple conversations with the school, both sides reportedly agreed to terms to make Vick the Spartans' head coach, in what is another surprising move in college football. According to David Teel of PilotOnline.com, the deal is done.

The fact that he has zero coaching experience did not matter at the end of the day, knowing he could put together a staff that will try to help him succeed.

The former NFL Pro-Bowl quarterback has been itching to get into coaching, and the opportunity to start his career as a head coach will come as a surprise to some. But, it doesn’t mean he won't have success down the road, if he can put the right staff together. No, this is not the same as Deion Sanders taking over Colorado, so please don’t jump to those conclusions, but Norfolk State is certainly hoping to garner enough attention with this hire.

Since 2017, Michael Vick has worked with FOX as an analyst. The former Virginia Tech quarterback is getting back into the college arena in a state he's very familiar with, which should certainly help with recruiting.

Part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Norfolk State does have ‘buy games’ on their schedule that will grab further attention down the road. Next season, the team will travel to Rutgers, followed by a trip to Virginia in 2026.

But it's important that Michael Vick surrounds himself with enough experienced coaches who can help elevate the talent on the field. It's not easy recruiting for a school like Norfolk State, so his exposure will certainly help in this situation, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

It will be fascinating to see how this plays out going forward, but in the past seven days we have seen Bill Belichick enter the college football game, and now Michael Vick.

Right now, I'd say just about anything is possible in this sport.