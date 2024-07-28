Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Slap Box At Camp; Cowboys Fans Complain About ‘Unserious Culture’

During the dog days of Training Camp in the heat of July, players have to find a way to keep it fun. And for Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, that means staging a fake boxing match in the middle of the field.

Following Saturday's practice, the two Dallas Cowboys defenders took some shadow punches and slaps at each other to entertain the crowd. Jon Machota of The Athletic caught it on video:

Last year, Parsons — who is now entering his fourth season — started boxing to enhance his game.

"I would say I'm a lot more dangerous, especially inside, working inside, especially when [offensive lineman are] getting on you a whole lot faster vs. the outside," Parsons told The Dallas Morning News about his new boxing regimen. "So I feel like it really helped my inside rushes and things like that."

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Trades Gut Punches With Pro Boxer AJ Graham

And maybe there's something to that. In 17 games last season, the three-time Pro Bowler logged career highs in sacks (14) and QB hits (33). He also finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Meanwhile, Diggs is coming off a torn ACL that limited him to only two games in 2023. The Cowboys hope his return will boost a passing defense that already ranked fifth in the NFL this past season.

But not if they don't quit goofing around!

As often happens among sports fans on social media, some Cowboys fans were unreasonably upset over Parsons' and Diggs' playful sparring — suggesting the players aren't serious about winning football games.

Calm down, everyone, and take a deep breath. The Cowboys are going to be fine.

At least until the playoffs, anyway.