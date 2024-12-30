Micah Parsons Says Cowboys Played 'Good Football' In 41-7 Loss To Eagles If You Just Ignore The Score

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 by a count of 41-7, turned the ball over four times, and were out gained by more than 100 total yards, but Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons didn't think it was all that bad.

In fact, Parsons actually used the phrase "good football" to describe the Cowboys' effort in their 34-point loss in Philadelphia.

There is looking at the glass half full, and then there is sounding delusional, and Parsons checked the second box while speaking with the media after his team's embarrassing loss.

His argument was based on the idea that if you took away the scoreboard, then the Cowboys played some good football. He said that, out loud.

"They had two big runs, and three good deep shots, other than that, we made them earn it," Parsons said with a straight face. "Really, you take away the scoreboard, it was about five plays that decided this game."

"For the most part, we were making them earn it," Parsons continued. "Three yards, two yards, fourth and ones, which is good football when you're playing the Eagles."

Not even the reporter in the background of the shot could keep a straight face during Parson's explanation.

Parsons has played way too much football to stand in front of the media after a 34-point loss and claim that if a few plays went a different way then the score would have been closer. That's a given, seeing as how we're talking not only about the game of football, but the game of football being played at the highest level in the world. He could potentially get away with this kind of comment after a one-score loss, but when you lose 41-7 and literally say ‘The game was close if you take away the scoreboard' it's a terrible look.

This is no different from a golfer saying ‘If I had just made a couple more putts today I would have shot under par.' Well, you didn't, so what's the point in talking about it?

Parsons' comments about anticipating big plays from the Eagles were valid as they are tied for third in the league with 12 plays of at least 40 yards on the year. The issue is that Parsons made that comment as if it was almost a good thing that Philadelphia picked up yards in bunches and didn't methodically pick apart the Cowboys' defense.

Credit where credit is due. Micah Parsons delivered what may be the most ridiculous postgame quote of the year just 48 hours before 2025 arrives.