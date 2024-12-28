Miami Players Were Throwing Hands With Each Other During The Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is quickly becoming an annual bowl season favorite, and don't let the edible mascots and sprinkles on the sidelines fool you. The game comes with some intensity, and this year's edition got so intense early on that we had a few Miami Hurricanes players roughing each other up on the sidelines.

The Hurricanes traveled up the Florida Turnpike to Orlando where they're taking on the Iowa Cyclones at Camping World Stadium, through the first quarter and change, the game has been a shootout with little to no defense to speak of.

At one point, an ESPN camera was focused on the Miami sideline and caught defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. and Marquise Lightfoot roughing each other up while teammates worked to pull them apart.

The football fan in me loves this, but the Pop-Tarts Bowl fan in me is disappointed to see this in a year where we pay respect to the Strawberry Pop-Tart that gave its life last year so that the Kansas State Wildcats could celebrate.

This is supposed to be a solemn and dignified occasion…

…alright, so maybe it gets a little goofy.

But that's why it gets as much attention as it does. The game feels like a fever dream, It feels like someone took a Late Night with Conan O'Brien sketch and said. "You kid, but we're going to make that a real thing."

And it's fantastic.

This year's edition of the game saw the three new mascots (because the late, great Strawberry was consumed last year. RIP. The Pop-Tarts roster is going to run out in a few years at this rate) as well as some special sideline sprinkles.

I don't know about you but I'm craving a Pop-Tart right now, which is obviously the entire idea.

Maybe I need to run out and grab a box. It's what Strawberry would have wanted (RIP).