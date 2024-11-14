Miami Player (Accidentally?) Crushes Rival Fan After Shocking Loss: WATCH

A Georgia Tech fan learned the hard way that storming the field after a big win doesn't always end well.

The Yellow Jackets stunned the college football world after beating the Miami Hurricanes 28-23 this past weekend. The Hurricanes losing sent the team sliding down to ninth in the playoff rankings.

It was certainly a very tough day for Mario Cristobal's team, but it might have been much worse for one Georgia Tech fan.

Miami player runs over Georgia Tech fan.

Barstool Sports shared a video earlier in the week of a Miami offensive lineman slowly jogging off the field when he collided with a fan of the Yellow Jackets.

What happens when a random dude runs into a massive D1 offensive lineman? He gets crushed like a blowtorch going through soft butter. To the young man's credit, he seemed to handle it like a champ and didn't stay down long.

Check out the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a prime example of what happens when storming the field doesn't go exactly as planned. That fan didn't have his head on a swivel and got cooked by number 75 as he came off the field.

Just absolute and total destruction. To be clear, I don't think the Miami player did it on purpose. He was barely showing any hustle at all, and he certainly wasn't out on the field head hunting.

The collision definitely seemed like a total accident. It's the risk of doing business when you decide to storm the field with players still on it. A player might just run you over.

Don't be mad about it. Accept the risk and live in the moment.

Next up for Miami is Wake Forest. We'll see if they can avoid back-to-back losses and the season coming completely off the rails. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.