The Miami Marlins Turned The Most Unconventional Double Play Of The Season

Do you like seeing double plays in baseball games? I certainly do.

The coordination, timing, and quickness it takes to get a twin-killing in real time is so much fun to watch. Sometimes, they happen in ways that make absolutely zero sense, but are still thoroughly electric.

Most of the time, you see them happen in some combination of the shortstop, second baseman, and first baseman (they’re labeled 6-4-3 or 4-6-3). But in today’s game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, we saw a the most unconventional double play of the season take place.

With a man on first and second and one out, Pete Alonso crushed a ball to deep right-center field. It looked like it would drop for extra bases, but Derek Hill put in a phenomenal effort to track it down. That was first out.

While he made an incredible play, it came with a cost - he slammed hard into the wall. Fortunately, left fielder Kyle Stowers played textbook defense and was close enough to get the ball from an obviously in-pain Hill.

Stowers then fired the ball from near the warning track to second baseman Otto Lopez, who turned around and fired an absolute dart to catcher Nick Fortes. The catcher finished the play by applying the tag to Mark Vientos to not just complete the double play, but keep the game scoreless.

Here’s a clip of the insane sequence.

Just you regular ol’ 8-9-4-2 double play! It’s like they say; no matter how much you watch baseball, you’re bound to see something new and unique.