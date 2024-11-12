Miami Player Behaves In Embarrassing Fashion, Throws Man's Phone After Brutal Loss: VIDEO

Published|Updated

A Miami player behaved like a clown after losing to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets pulled off an incredible 28-23 upset of the Hurricanes this past weekend to hand Mario Cristobal's team their first loss of the season.

It was an awesome game, and a great reminder of just how chaotic college football can be at its core. Unfortunately for one Miami player, his temper boiled over and he took things a bit too far.

Georgia Tech upset Miami to hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Miami player throws man's phone.

Barstool Sports shared a viral video on X of a Georgia Tech fan having his phone ripped from his hand and tossed across the field by a Miami player.

It's unclear which player specifically was responsible for the idiotic move. You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Safe to say Miami players were not very happy about losing to a Georgia Tech team they absolutely should have beaten.

Tempers flared as Georgia Tech fans embraced the moment and stormed the field, and a Miami player decided to throw a fan's phone.

Not smart. Not smart at all. If you don't want fans storming the field and celebrating, then don't lose. It's shockingly simple.

Miami suffered its first loss of the season after being upset by the Georgia Yellow Jackets. A Hurricanes player threw a fan's phone after the game. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Next up for the Hurricanes is a really bad Wake Forest team. They definitely need to bounce back if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. Let me know what you think about the Hurricanes and the idiotic move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.