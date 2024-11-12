Miami Player Behaves In Embarrassing Fashion, Throws Man's Phone After Brutal Loss: VIDEO

A Miami player behaved like a clown after losing to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets pulled off an incredible 28-23 upset of the Hurricanes this past weekend to hand Mario Cristobal's team their first loss of the season.

It was an awesome game, and a great reminder of just how chaotic college football can be at its core. Unfortunately for one Miami player, his temper boiled over and he took things a bit too far.

Miami player throws man's phone.

Barstool Sports shared a viral video on X of a Georgia Tech fan having his phone ripped from his hand and tossed across the field by a Miami player.

It's unclear which player specifically was responsible for the idiotic move. You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Safe to say Miami players were not very happy about losing to a Georgia Tech team they absolutely should have beaten.

Tempers flared as Georgia Tech fans embraced the moment and stormed the field, and a Miami player decided to throw a fan's phone.

Not smart. Not smart at all. If you don't want fans storming the field and celebrating, then don't lose. It's shockingly simple.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a really bad Wake Forest team. They definitely need to bounce back if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. Let me know what you think about the Hurricanes and the idiotic move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.