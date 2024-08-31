Miami Looked Like A Team That Will Make ACC Title Run, While Florida Looks Like A Shell Of Its Former Self

Miami made the trip five hours north to Gainesville on Saturday looking to make a statement about the current state of the football program under Mario Cristobal. After embarrassing the Florida Gators 41-17 behind quarterback Cam Ward, the Hurricanes started the 2024 season looking like a team ready to make a playoff run.

We all thought this Miami team had the tools to win the ACC this season behind a talented pool of transfer portal additions, led by Cam Ward. But what we witnessed from the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in ‘The Swamp’ was a clear indication of two programs going in opposite directions.

I know, we shouldn't make a big deal out of the season opener, but how can you not be impressed by what the Hurricanes put on the field? That's a rhetorical question. We were definitely impressed by an offense that made the Florida defense look like a JUCO squad, while the Hurricanes defense made life miserable for Gators quarterback Graham Mertz for three quarters, until he took a massive hit from Tyler Baron to force an early exit.

As I predicted before the season started in our conference projections, alongside Barrett Sallee, the Miami Hurricanes have enough talent on its roster to make life miserable for opposing teams for the next four months. After finishing the day with 321 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, it's clear that however much Miami paid for Cam Ward out of the transfer portal was well worth the price.

For the first time, in a long time, it feels as though this Mario Cristobal-led Miami team has the tools needed on both sides of the ball to contend for an ACC championship, and beyond. Now, maybe we shouldn't get too far ahead of ourselves, but there was nothing we saw in Gainesville that should slow down the hype train for Miami fans.

Just look at the box score with ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Miami had accumulated 446 yards of offense, finishing with more than 500 yards, while the Gators were sitting below 200 yards. Simply put, this was a beatdown that allowed Florida fans to get an early start on their drive home, while Miami fans continued to soak up the fun.

Florida Gators Are In A Lot Of Trouble If This Keeps Up

There was a bit of optimism around the Florida football program heading into the season-opener, as the rest of the country discussed the gauntlet schedule that awaited the Gators. We knew that Miami was more talented than the Gators, and that's the problem a lot of folks around Gainesville are having a hard time wrapping their heads around.

They shouldn't be in this spot, as Billy Napier started his third season at the helm. I understand where the Gators needed to improve from last season, but what we witnessed on Saturday is not going to give fans much hope for 2024. Sure, they’ll win next week against Samford. But with games against Mississippi State, Texas A&M and UCF still to come over the next four weeks, there should be a sense of urgency inside the football building.

Will there be an incredible amount of callers this week on local Gainesville sports-talk shows discussing the future of head coach Billy Napier? Yes, and the message boards won’t be friendly. Are boosters going to have that sick feeling in the pit of their stomachs, especially looking at the remaining schedule after game one? Absolutely, but Billy Napier must not let that get into the inner-circle of his team, or things will only get worse from here.

But the bigger question is how does this Florida team respond to the ugly loss to Miami. That will determine where this season goes from here, and even though AD Scott Stricklin proclaimed that he expects Billy Napier to be around Florida for a long time, those are just words every athletic director has to say.

We all know where college athletics is heading, with the transfer portal most likely changing, revenue-sharing being introduced and NIL continuing to become a major factor in how football teams are built. If the donors start to become hesitant about giving their money to a program that they feel is not heading in the right direction, then conversations will be had.

At the end of the day, it's game one. But the unfortunate part for the Gators is that they have one week to figure this thing out, before SEC play begins, with a game against Gus Malzahn's UCF squad thrown into the fray.

Cam Ward For Heisman? The Campaign Got Off To A Nice Start

Looking calm in the pocket, slinging the ball with a sidearm pass that resembles Patrick Mahomes at times, Cam Ward started his campaign with scoring the most points against Florida in a home-opener in Gators history.

So, while it's early, and we have so many games left in the season, this was a great way to start the season for the talented quarterback. Miami was looking for a difference-maker to lead this squad for the 2024 season, knowing they had enough talent around him to compete for a title.

What we saw on Saturday afternoon confirms our suspicions about the Miami offense, and was a coming-out party for Cam Ward in a Hurricanes jersey.

We are witnessing two programs trend in two-different directions, and that should be scary for the Florida Gators. For the Hurricanes, it looks as though they could just be getting started, and THAT should frighten other teams in the ACC.