Mercedes Team Boss Toto Wolff Learns About The Wonders Of Buc-ee’s

Formula 1 is in Austin, Texas, this weekend for the United States Grand Prix, and in the lead-up to the race Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff did some press to promote the race, and learned about one of the Lone Star State's greatest exports.

Large hats?

Uh… no.

Brisket?

Getting warmer…

Buc-ee's?

Bingo.

Wolff spoke to Today, and they did some solid journalistic work by asking Wolff if he was familiar with everyone's favorite beaver-mascotted, brisket-slingin' gas station chain.

Despite having visited Austin almost every year for over a decade, Buc-ee's was news to Wolff.

"What's Buc-ee's?" Wolff asked before being told what it is and being shown a picture of the chain's namesake mascot.

"So, I should have dinner there?" he asked.

I'll field that one, Toto: yes; yes you should.

I had never been to Buc-ee's until this summer, and I hit three of them on a road trip from Central Florida to North Carolina. It was a Buc-ee's hat trick, and it was fantastic.

The brisket sandwich is fantastic, the jerky bar will leave your jaw on the floor, and the bathrooms? I've seen operating rooms with more dirt than the Buc-ee's bathrooms, and it's so classy they sell paintings in them.

So, yes, Toto; you should have dinner there. Maybe stick around for a while afterward to use the bathrooms too.

I think Toto's interest was certainly piqued.

"You take it away for, like, a supermarket? Or you eat it there?" Toto asked.

In my experience, it's a little of both. You crush your sliced brisket sandwich while standing at your car in the parking lot.

Wolff was finally told that Buc-ee's also offers merchandise and gas, and it would appear that that sealed the deal.

"Okay," he said. "I would go there."

I don't know if Toto will have the time to hit a Buc-ee's between the time the United States Grand Prix ends and the Mexican Grand Prix festivities begin, but, personally, I think he should make time.