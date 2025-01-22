Mel Kiper's First Mock Draft Might Make Deion Sanders Cringe

While the entire Earth is tuned in to the NFL playoffs and even the league's current coach hiring cycle, Mel Kiper has moved on to the next big thing: The draft.

Kiper, ESPN's grand poohbah of all things NFL draft, released his first of 1,295,872 mock drafts on Wednesday.

Cam Ward Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders

And I'd say that it might make Colorado coach Deion Sanders cringe just a bit.

Why?

Because Shedeur Sanders, Prime's son and the starting quarterback at Colorado the past two seasons, isn't the first pick Kiper has going to the quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans.

Kiper has University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward going to the Titans with the No. 1 overall selection.

Kiper has it absolutely correct on Ward for multiple reasons:

Ward is, at this stage, a better prospect than Sanders because he extends plays as well if not better, has better mobility when he wants to run, has extreme poise in the pocket, and the big one for a lot of NFL personnel people: He has started more games in college, which scouts believe makes him more NFL ready.

Experience An Advantage For Ward

Ward has 38 college starts compared to Sanders, who has 24.

Jayden Daniels had 55 college starts while Caleb Williams had 21. It's not the reason Daniels had a better season, but it is the reason the Commanders felt comfortable putting a lot of in-game responsibility on Daniels and also loaded up the playbook with more options.

NFL teams will obviously get the final say on the first day of the draft, which is April 24. And there is much work yet to do in the process, including the late February-early March Indianapolis Combine, pro day workouts and individual meetings with the prospects.

But ranking Ward ahead of Sanders at this stage makes sense.

Kiper has Colorado's Travis Hunter going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 selection and Sanders going to the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall selection.

Travis Hunter Best Prospect In The Draft

But here are my thoughts:

Hunter is the best prospect in the draft. There is zero question about that at this stage. He played both ways at Colorado and there is a strong possibility he might do some of that in the NFL once he gets settled in at one position – likely wide receiver first, because scoring touchdowns is important.

Are we sure the Titans, Browns or Giants aren't trading out of their spots?

As in the Titans deciding they can still develop Will Levis and trading down for a boatload of premium picks? As in the Browns using that second pick on a QB of their own or trading down for a boatload of picks?

As in the Giants, with general manager Joe Schoen absolutely needing to draft a quarterback, attempting to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 or No. 2 to guarantee coach Brian Daboll won't be starting a third-string quarterback at the end of the 2025 season as he had to in 2024?

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker addressed the draft Wednesday during the press conference to introduce new GM Mike Borgonzi.

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft," Brinker said.

Well, Hunter is the generational prospect at this stage.

Early Trades Very Possible

Kiper's first mock obviously doesn't cover those contingencies. We believe Kiper mock No. 2,834 is the one he typically uses to provide his trade up-trade down content.

Anyway, rounding out Kiper's top 5 are Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to the Patriots at No. 4.

And at No. 5, Mel has Michigan's Mason Graham going to the Jaguars.

Again, both those teams are trade down possibilities, and it must be said that the Patriots must – MUST – provide some weapons for quarterback Drake Maye, get him some pass protection, and yes, find a pass rusher.

They are absolutely a trade-down possibility assuming they don't do some of that in free agency.

The Jaguars? It's hard to know what they're going to do. It would be nice if they could find a coach first.