Country Music Star Pulls Epic Move For Georgia Football Fans: VIDEO

Megan Moroney was excited to see her Georgia Bulldogs beat Clemson.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs absolutely obliterated Dabo Swinney's Tigers Sunday to the tune of 34-3. It was an absolute massacre on the field.

Clemson didn't even look like it was playing the same sport as Georgia. Do you know who had a ton of fun watching it all unfold?

The rising country music star.

Megan Moroney buys shots for Georgia fans.

A video is going mega-viral that shows Moroney - a Georgia graduate, leading the calling of the Dawgs after buying a round of shots for a bar.

Check out the awesome moment below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, let me say that nothing annoys me more than the calling of the Dawgs. Yes, I understand Georgia people love it, and I appreciate the passion. It just annoys the hell out of me to hear grown adults bark like a dog. I spent this past Saturday among Georgia fans and was out of my mind annoyed.

So, I want that on the record. I am not a fan of the calling of the Dawgs. You know what I am a fan of? People who lean into their fandom and celebrate college sports.

That's exactly what Moroney did by leading the calling of the Dawgs and buying a round of shots for the bar. It's an epic move.

The world is better off the more college sports fans we have in it, and nothing is better than college football. Whether it's Matthew McConaughey's love of Texas, my love of the Wisconsin Badgers, your love for your team or Moroney's love of the Bulldogs, we're excited to see it all. Props to the young country music star for being a real one. She fits in perfectly at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.